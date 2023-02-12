Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,980,000 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the January 15th total of 13,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $532,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,214,150.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,263.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $532,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,949 shares in the company, valued at $10,214,150.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,100. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Newmont by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 57,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 24,254 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Newmont to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.53.

NYSE:NEM traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.98. 4,672,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,562,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.29. Newmont has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.82.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

