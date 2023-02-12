Nexum (NEXM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $40,455.94

Nexum (NEXM) traded up 104.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last week, Nexum has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Nexum has a market capitalization of $829.00 million and $40,455.94 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexum token can now be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nexum Profile

Nexum’s genesis date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai.

Nexum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

