Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Acquires 248 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,525 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,908,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,591,269,000 after acquiring an additional 286,186 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,535,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,066,777,000 after acquiring an additional 86,345 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,514,269 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $969,764,000 after acquiring an additional 24,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 9.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,033,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $837,185,000 after acquiring an additional 254,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $316.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.49. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $357.42. The firm has a market cap of $324.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 45.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BNP Paribas lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.54.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

