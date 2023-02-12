Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Buys 422 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.7% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 29,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the third quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cfra upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $47.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.18. The company has a market cap of $181.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

