Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $427,000 Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 44.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,168,374,000 after buying an additional 10,121,321 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 29,555,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $931,195,000 after purchasing an additional 439,979 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 59.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,917,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,034,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,761,322 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,838,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $863,324,000 after purchasing an additional 135,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,967,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,919,000 after purchasing an additional 157,701 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $56.36 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $80.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,118,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,163 shares of company stock valued at $17,159,520 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.