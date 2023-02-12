Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $484,000 Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,584 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 32.8% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 67.4% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.18.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $122.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $146.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

