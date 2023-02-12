Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $6.35 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.0% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $143.75 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

