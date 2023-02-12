Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $782,000 Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of IBM stock opened at $135.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $122.60 billion, a PE ratio of 77.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Citigroup increased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

