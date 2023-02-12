Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,591 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.06.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $65.50 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $68.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.46. The company has a market cap of $89.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

