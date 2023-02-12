Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Sells 12,077 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,077 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1,282.3% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000.
Shares of IGF stock opened at $47.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.43. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $39.95 and a one year high of $52.15.
