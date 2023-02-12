Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Sells 48 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Humana by 46,704.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 11,676 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $498.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $504.19 and a 200-day moving average of $505.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $408.20 and a 12 month high of $571.30.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.45 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total value of $3,723,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,895,015.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total value of $3,723,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,602 shares in the company, valued at $34,895,015.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,565,286 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Humana from $580.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stephens reduced their target price on Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.94.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

