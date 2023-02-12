Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 196.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,228 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 346.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 58 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PANW opened at $165.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.96, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $213.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.10.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.52.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,916,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,916,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,978 shares of company stock valued at $39,593,965 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

