Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Buys 244 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,725 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG stock opened at $134.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.57 and its 200 day moving average is $126.49. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TD Securities lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.14.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

