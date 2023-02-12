Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $432,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $158.62 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $169.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.88.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

