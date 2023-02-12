Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,056 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 15.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 33,840 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 873 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,892,531 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $406,886,000 after acquiring an additional 87,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 22.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 169,155 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,060,000 after acquiring an additional 31,319 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.18.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE opened at $122.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.06 and a 200 day moving average of $108.55. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $146.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.