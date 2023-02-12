Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Grows Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up about 0.6% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 298.9% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,918 shares of company stock worth $14,657,792 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coca-Cola Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.37.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $59.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.08 and a 200 day moving average of $61.10. The firm has a market cap of $257.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.