Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 159,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,592 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.7% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,985,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,995,000 after buying an additional 2,680,490 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,367,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,687,000 after buying an additional 1,693,615 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,430,000 after buying an additional 3,624,791 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,130,000 after buying an additional 3,884,494 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,956,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,046,000 after buying an additional 1,253,944 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $45.21 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $50.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.53.

