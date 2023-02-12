Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 2,646 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,263 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 5.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in Intel by 11.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 2,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,872 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Intel by 0.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 74,189 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Up 0.3 %

Intel stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.78. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen began coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. KGI Securities raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.02.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.