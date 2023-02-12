Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 369 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $392,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in American Tower by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,879,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,764,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 363,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,886,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $371,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,685.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $371,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,685.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Tower Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on American Tower to $279.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on American Tower from $247.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Shares of AMT opened at $216.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $100.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.27 and a 200 day moving average of $227.46. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.05%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.