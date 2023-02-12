Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 7 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,084.9% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 396,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,404,000 after purchasing an additional 391,713 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 456,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,575,000 after buying an additional 180,835 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 216,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,951,000 after buying an additional 51,867 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,669,000 after acquiring an additional 51,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 725.0% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 32,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,529,000 after acquiring an additional 28,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,128,219.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,128,219.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Argus raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,872.68.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,583.89 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $1,754.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,515.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,551.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

