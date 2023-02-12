Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.6% in the third quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 160.9% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $186.08 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $159.02 and a twelve month high of $213.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.52.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

