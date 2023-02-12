Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Downgraded by Nordea Equity Research to “Sell”

Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Stock Performance

Nordic Semiconductor ASA stock opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average of $15.82.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Company Profile

Nordic Semiconductor ASA engages in the design, sale, and delivery of integrated circuits for wireless applications. Its product categories include personal computer and tablet accessories, sports and health monitors, mobile phone accessories, gaming controllers, and toys. The firm’s products include nRF9160 Certifications, Bluetooth Low Energy, ANT, Thread, Zigbee, Bluetooth mesh, 2.4GHz proprietary, and Multiprotocol.

