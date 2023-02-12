NOV (NYSE:NOV) PT Raised to $27.00 at Cowen

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Cowen from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

NOV has been the topic of several other research reports. Redburn Partners reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of NOV in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NOV from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NOV from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NOV has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.75.

NOV opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.25. NOV has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.64 and a beta of 1.88.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. NOV had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NOV will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of NOV by 288.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of NOV by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of NOV by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NOV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

