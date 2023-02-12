NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.17.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVCR shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $85.79 on Friday. NovoCure has a 1 year low of $56.39 and a 1 year high of $120.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.92.

In related news, insider Uri Weinberg sold 8,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total transaction of $945,728.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,027,236.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 212,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $23,107,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,015.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Uri Weinberg sold 8,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total transaction of $945,728.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,027,236.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NovoCure by 12,975.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

