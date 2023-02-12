NSUR COIN (NSUR) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One NSUR COIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. NSUR COIN has a market capitalization of $98.60 million and $12,059.52 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NSUR COIN has traded down 13% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About NSUR COIN

NSUR COIN was first traded on October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. NSUR COIN’s official website is nsurcoin.com. NSUR COIN’s official message board is blog.nsurcoin.com. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NSUR COIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NSUR is designed to be a high-utility, rewarding platform that protects token holders from loss of value via our Value Protection Program. Its focus is on health and wellness, and initially, it wants to act as a bridge between merchants who sell health and wellness goods and services (think telemedicine, insurance, supplements, prescriptions, etc.) and users who need these items, no matter where they are in the world.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NSUR COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NSUR COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NSUR COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

