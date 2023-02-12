NULS Trading Up 1.2% This Week (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 11th. During the last seven days, NULS has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. NULS has a market cap of $27.40 million and $2.63 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001255 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About NULS

NULS launched on September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 121,209,667 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com. The official website for NULS is nuls.io.

NULS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

