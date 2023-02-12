Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
NAC stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average of $11.38. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93.
About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax by investing its assets majorly in investment-grade quality municipal bonds. The company was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
