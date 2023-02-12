Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NXC opened at $14.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.62. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $16.17.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
