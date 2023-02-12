Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NXC opened at $14.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.62. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $16.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1,050.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the second quarter valued at $56,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the third quarter worth about $350,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

