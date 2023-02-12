Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NMZ stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $14.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.93.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMZ. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 5.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,390,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,087,000 after purchasing an additional 75,576 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 11.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 534,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 56,365 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 16.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 51,517 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 62.2% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at $294,000.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.