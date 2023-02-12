Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NMZ stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $14.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.93.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.
