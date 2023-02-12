Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a growth of 377.9% from the January 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 504,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NMZ traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.85. 268,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,632. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $14.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.93.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.
