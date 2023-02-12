Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a growth of 377.9% from the January 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 504,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NMZ traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.85. 268,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,632. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $14.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.93.

Get Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMZ. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 328,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 14.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 10,215 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth $294,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 62.2% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,390,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,087,000 after acquiring an additional 75,576 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.