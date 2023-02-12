Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a growth of 377.9% from the January 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 504,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NMZ traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.85. 268,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,632. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $14.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.93.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMZ. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 328,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 14.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 10,215 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth $294,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 62.2% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,390,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,087,000 after acquiring an additional 75,576 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

