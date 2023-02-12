Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Short Interest Down 23.9% in January

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 311,800 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the January 15th total of 409,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the second quarter valued at $305,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 14.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 133.3% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 32.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQX remained flat at $23.34 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 91,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,037. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.42. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 52 week low of $19.93 and a 52 week high of $28.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.493 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

