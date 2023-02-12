Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
NUO opened at $13.09 on Friday. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average is $12.59.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
About Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.