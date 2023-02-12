Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

NUO opened at $13.09 on Friday. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average is $12.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 12,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

