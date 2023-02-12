Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (JPC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on March 1st

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of JPC opened at $7.81 on Friday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $9.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average of $7.55.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth about $2,674,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 63.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 258,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 99,761 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 4.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 172,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 14,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 20.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 86,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

