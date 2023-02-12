Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,900 shares, a growth of 156.1% from the January 15th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 602,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.54. 365,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,211. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average is $7.12. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $8.98.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. This is a boost from Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPS. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 6,674,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,642 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,385,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,021,000 after purchasing an additional 513,401 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 64.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 493,729 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the third quarter worth $2,824,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the third quarter worth $1,407,000.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The firm’s investment objective is to seek high current income consistent with capital preservation with a secondary objective to enhance portfolio value relative to the broad market for preferred securities. The company was founded on June 24, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

