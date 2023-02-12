Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,900 shares, a growth of 156.1% from the January 15th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 602,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.54. 365,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,211. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average is $7.12. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $8.98.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. This is a boost from Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The firm’s investment objective is to seek high current income consistent with capital preservation with a secondary objective to enhance portfolio value relative to the broad market for preferred securities. The company was founded on June 24, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
