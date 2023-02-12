Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Short Interest Down 29.9% in January

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the January 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the second quarter valued at $106,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE NIM traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.58. 17,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,082. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.20. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

