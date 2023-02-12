Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average of $16.42. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $21.31.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBB. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth $188,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 9.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $227,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth $228,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth $245,000.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund engages in the investment in taxable municipal securities. It also seeks enhanced portfolio value and total return. The company was founded on 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

