Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average of $16.42. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $21.31.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund engages in the investment in taxable municipal securities. It also seeks enhanced portfolio value and total return. The company was founded on 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
