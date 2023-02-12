Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nuvera Communications Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NUVR traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.98. The company had a trading volume of 629 shares, compared to its average volume of 952. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Nuvera Communications has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $22.06.

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.48 million for the quarter. Nuvera Communications had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.31%.

About Nuvera Communications

Nuvera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of diversified communications services through its subsidiaries. It offers voice, digital television, wireless, Internet services, and technology solutions for residential and business clients. The company was founded on May 1, 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, MN.

