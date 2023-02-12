nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) PT Raised to $53.00 at Barclays

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:NVT opened at $44.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.59. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $29.19 and a 52 week high of $45.02. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.37.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 29.54%.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $109,816.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,888.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $109,816.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,888.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 97,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $3,810,792.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,085 shares in the company, valued at $198,976.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of nVent Electric

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in nVent Electric by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 50,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 19,952 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 105,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.