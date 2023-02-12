Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $1.38 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Oarsman Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,029 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $1,595,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in AT&T by 7.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 113,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in AT&T by 40.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 461,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after buying an additional 132,570 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in AT&T by 24.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,906,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,497,000 after buying an additional 2,711,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 8.8% during the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 9,310 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -93.28%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.