Oarsman Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,986 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,865,000 after buying an additional 333,656 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $52.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.44. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $51.47 and a 12-month high of $63.15.

