Oarsman Capital Inc. Reduces Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHK Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $44.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.59. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $36.47 and a 52-week high of $55.37.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

