Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 3,395 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Oarsman Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHM. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 123.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1,061.5% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 84,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHM opened at $47.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.29 and its 200 day moving average is $46.92. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.97 and a 12-month high of $48.21.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.