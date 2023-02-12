Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 400 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lessened its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in RPM International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 412,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in RPM International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 346,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,250,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in RPM International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 335,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 9,901.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 319,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 288,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,069,000 after purchasing an additional 41,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Stock Performance

Shares of RPM stock opened at $87.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.40. RPM International Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.56 and a 52 week high of $106.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. RPM International had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of RPM International from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of RPM International in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RPM International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.78.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

