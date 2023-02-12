Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 717 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises about 1.7% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Oarsman Capital Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $101.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.94. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.09 and a fifty-two week high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

