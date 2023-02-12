Oarsman Capital Inc. Trims Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Oarsman Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AMGN opened at $242.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $263.44 and a 200 day moving average of $257.00. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.39 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. Amgen’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus dropped their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.31.

About Amgen



Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

