Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) Short Interest Update

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 220.7% from the January 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada stock remained flat at $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.46. Omni-Lite Industries Canada has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.55.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Omni-Lite Industries Canada had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells precision components to Fortune 100 companies in the United States, Canada, and Barbados. It offers vibration resistant stainless steel fastener components for the aerospace industry, brake, transmission, and engine parts, as well as transmission valves for the automotive industry, inventory control cups for inventory control systems that are used by the retail clothing industry, links and head caps for the military sector, and ceramic track spikes for the sports and recreation industry.

