OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Short Interest Up 64.1% in January

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 64.1% from the January 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

OMRON Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OMRNY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.10. 3,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,694. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.15. OMRON has a 52 week low of $44.35 and a 52 week high of $71.02.

Get OMRON alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OMRON stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in OMRON were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OMRON Company Profile

OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OMRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMRON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.