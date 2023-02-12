OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target Raised to $51.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OMF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on OneMain from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on OneMain from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on OneMain from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on OneMain from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on OneMain from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.15.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.73. OneMain has a 1 year low of $28.77 and a 1 year high of $54.01.

OneMain Increases Dividend

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 19.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that OneMain will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.98%.

Institutional Trading of OneMain

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 1.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 78.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 4.5% during the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 3.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in OneMain by 0.7% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.