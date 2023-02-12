Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $253.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Onto Innovation updated its Q1 guidance to $0.80-0.95 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.80-$0.95 EPS.

Onto Innovation Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $80.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.02. Onto Innovation has a 12-month low of $56.02 and a 12-month high of $92.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 1,909.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

ONTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

