Oppenheimer Raises Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $55.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.42.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $34.30 on Thursday. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $38.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.50%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,412 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 13.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,149 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.